Chief Minister Briefed About Train Inferno In Rahim Yar Khan

Thu 31st October 2019

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar after receiving news of tragic train accident in Rahim Yar Khan gave up his official engagements and immediately reached Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar after receiving news of tragic train accident in Rahim Yar Khan gave up his official engagements and immediately reached Rahim Yar Khan. He inquired after the injured at Sheikh Zayed Hospital and also reviewed treatment facilities over there.

Commissioner Bahawalpur gave a detailed briefing to him about train accident at Deputy Commissioner Office.

Usman Buzdar after arriving at the airport went to Sheikh Zayed Hospital instantly and inquired after the injured patients admitted in the emergency ward.

Usman Buzdar received information from the injured about the train accident.

He also inquired from the injured about treatment facilities being provided to them. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid also accompanied him. Usman Buzdar in an emergency meeting was given a detailed briefing about the train accident by Commissioner Bahawalpur at Deputy Commissioner Office Rahim Yar Khan. They informed him that the train accident took place at 6:26 AM and after initial investigations, it was caused due to the gas cylinder.

However, rescue, police, administration and other departments reached within 13 minutes response time at the accident site and started relief activities in no time.

144 ambulances and eight fire brigade vehicles took part in the rescue operation. It was also informed to him during the briefing that the information desk had been set up in order to provide guidance and facilitation to the heirs of the injured at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Liaqatpur.

As many as 25 unidentified dead bodies have been handed over to the family members after conducting a DNA test. Usman Buzdar directed administration to fully look after the injured and further directed the Commissioner and other concerned officers to undertake a visit of hospitals and take stock of the situation.

Family members of the injured coming from Sindh should be provided with complete information along with necessary facilities, he directed.

The Commissioner Bahawalpur should personally monitor treatment facilities being provided to the injured till their full recovery.

Usman Buzdar commended Assembly Members, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, administration and rescue officials for showing commendable and timely performance during the rescue operation.

Later, while talking with media representatives, Usman Buzdar said that he immediately abandoned his official engagements the moment he received information about train accident and also remained in contact with the administration. It is a great tragic incident in which 73 precious human lives were lost.

Timely and brisk relief activities being provided by rescue workers are praiseworthy. The patients have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan, Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan. Patients presently admitted in Rahim Yar Khan Hospital were out of danger, he informed.

A high-level committee will figure out those responsible for the tragic train accident, he maintained. Usman Buzdar while talking with media persons also announced to establish Trauma Centre at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Liaqatpur and Burn Unit at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

In reply to a question, the chief minister said that Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan Phase-II would be incorporated in the current budget and this project would be launched soon.

Provision of necessary facilities along with CT scan machine will be ensured in the hospital. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Assembly Members Ch. M. Shafiq, Ch. Asif Majeed, Sardar Amir Nawaz Khan, Makhdom Fawad Ahmed, Commissioner, RPO and concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

