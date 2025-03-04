Open Menu

Chief Minister, British Envoy Discuss Security & Development

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Chief Minister, British envoy discuss security & development

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur met with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Peshawar on Tuesday to discuss regional security, development projects, and the law and order situation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur met with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Peshawar on Tuesday to discuss regional security, development projects, and the law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister highlighted the challenges in the merged districts, linking the security issues to instability in Afghanistan.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to find a lasting solution and mentioned the formation of a jirga (tribal council) to engage in dialogue with Afghanistan.

The chief minister highlighted the potential for foreign investment in tourism and mining, stating that the province is working to create jobs and develop these sectors.

Regarding Afghan refugees, he assured that Khyber Pakhtumkhwa would comply with Federal decisions but stressed the need for a dignified repatriation plan.

Recent Stories

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

5 minutes ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

5 minutes ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

25 minutes ago
 MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmat ..

MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's

25 minutes ago
 AC Dera takes action against butchers for overchar ..

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

28 minutes ago
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

50 minutes ago
 Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumour ..

Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl

50 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraord ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo

2 hours ago
 UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit ..

UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows

2 hours ago
 Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home ..

Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..

2 hours ago
 Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wide ..

Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan