Chief Minister, British envoy discuss security & development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur met with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Peshawar on Tuesday to discuss regional security, development projects, and the law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister highlighted the challenges in the merged districts, linking the security issues to instability in Afghanistan.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to find a lasting solution and mentioned the formation of a jirga (tribal council) to engage in dialogue with Afghanistan.

The chief minister highlighted the potential for foreign investment in tourism and mining, stating that the province is working to create jobs and develop these sectors.

Regarding Afghan refugees, he assured that Khyber Pakhtumkhwa would comply with Federal decisions but stressed the need for a dignified repatriation plan.