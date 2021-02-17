Chief Minister Buzdar accords approval to revamp DGPR

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to revamp the directorate general public relations (DGPR) department at a meeting which reviewed the future road-map

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to revamp the directorate general public relations (DGPR) department at a meeting which reviewed the future road-map.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief secretary, chairman P&D and DGPR.

The CM approved procurement of two DSNG vans along with the establishment of a state-of-the-art studio while four directorates will be technologized to meet the modern-day needs.

The print media, electronic media, digital media, administration, advertisement, press laws, IT and legal sections would be rejigged and all the directorates will be provided with the latest information and communication technology tools to optimally perform, the meeting decided.

It was further decided, in principle, to give 25 per cent special allowance to officers and officials of their basic salaries. The CM directed that cabinet standing committee for finance and development will give final recommendations after a detailed review.

He approved monetization policy for DGPR employees to procure leased vehicles from the Bank of Punjab and directed that estimates of modernization and improvement in DGPR building be collected from Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab to bring it up to code.

The participants also deliberated over the proposal of a media tower's construction in the DGPR department through a public-private partnership.

The CM directed prudent consultation before initiating the proposal of the chief minister's internship programme for young media graduates. The multifarious importance of DGPR department has increased than before and every sort of resources will be provided to modernize the department for meeting the emerging challenges.

The ICT boom has brought an ever-increasing globalized information revolution, that was why, good command over dexterous use of digital media and IT tools was imperative for DGPR officials, he said and added thatthe department will be revamped to meet the electronic and social media challenges.

Earlier, secretary information briefed about departmental performance and modernization plans.