Chief Minister Buzdar approves loan scheme for SMEs development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday approved launching of a new loan scheme for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) development.

The scheme to be launched by the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) was approved during a meeting chaired by the chief minister.

The Punjab Bank would provide support to Punjab Small Industries Corporation for the launch of the scheme, under which up to Rs 5 million could be taken for existing businesses or new business activity. Men, women and transgenders could apply for the scheme in manufacturing, services and trading categories.

The meeting also approved starting a loan scheme for cottage industry under which Rs 100,000 to Rs 300,000 soft loan would be given.

The chief minister ordered for finalising the requirements as early as possible so as to launch the schemes without any delay. He hoped that the industry would grow through provision of soft loans and the youth would be able to earn their livelihood after learning necessary technical and vocational skills.

He pointed out that the industries facing financial crunch would be especially facilitated.

The meeting also pondered over the proposal of naming the loan scheme as "Punjab Rozgar" while the PSIC managing director briefed it about salient features of the loan programme.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.