Chief Minister Buzdar Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the 28th cabinet meeting to discuss the agenda items, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the 28th cabinet meeting to discuss the agenda items, here on Tuesday.

The meeting gave in-principle approval to The Punjab Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Ordinance, 2020.

It was decided in the meeting to upgrade three testing laboratories in Lahore to level-3 while approval was also given to set up new level-3 labs in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur for which 620 million rupees were approved, said a hand out issued here.

The CM directed that establishment of testing labs in every division be examined and immediate steps be taken as well.

The meeting permitted to acquire the services of 10,000 doctors, health professional and paramedical staff to fight coronavirus.

Approval of Rs 0.8 million as financial grant to heirs of deceased coronavirus patients was also given. The ex-post facto approval of requisition for acquiring the services of Pak Army under Article 245 was given along with the approval of the amendment in Punjab Local Government Act, 2019. Approval of amendment in Punjab Village, Panchayat and Neighbourhood Council Act, 2019 was also given. Minutes of 27th meeting of Punjab cabinet and decisions made in the 27th and 28th meetings of cabinet standing committee for finance and development were also approved.

