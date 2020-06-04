UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Buzdar Directs Measures To Stabilize Essential Items' Prices

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Chief Minister Buzdar directs measures to stabilize essential items' prices

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to take every administrative step to stabilize prices of essential items in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to take every administrative step to stabilize prices of essential items in the province.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting here at his office. The meeting took stock of different matters including the provision of wheat to KPK province and stabilization of prices of essential items.

The Chief Minister asserted that no one would be allowed to increase the prices of essential items including flour, sugar, ghee and poultry, adding that administrative action would be taken against profiteers.

He reiterated that the provision of essential items would be ensured at fixed rates. Those who were looting the people, in the name of profit, should fear Allah, he added.

The government would protect the rights of the people and every cartel, jeopardising the public interest, would be broken, he said. The CM asserted that the people cannot be left at the mercy of hoarders and profiteers and directed to initiate indiscriminate crackdown against them. Increase in the rates of different items was intolerable, he said adding that all measures would be taken to provide different items at fixed rates to the people.

The chief minister emphasized that increase in the rates of flour, sugar, ghee and poultry was unacceptable after a sufficient decrease in the prices of petroleum products.

He directed the price-control mechanism should be effectively utilized as the elements involved in the price-hike were criminals of society as well as the law. He directed that price-control magistrates should daily check the prices of essential items.

The CM assured that flour mills would be accommodated to enhance their flour reserves. The Punjab government has made a record wheat purchase in the current season as more than 4.3 million metric ton wheat reserves were available with the government, he said. Similarly, the Punjab government had more than 1.8 million ton sugar reserves and it has also ensured payments of more than Rs 170 billion to farmers.

The administration, industry and food departments should keep a vigilant eye on the situation as there was no room for looters, he emphasized. The food needs of KPK province would be taken care of as they were the brethren of Punjab province, the CM added.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, ChiefSecretary, ACS (Urbanization), Commissioner Lahore, secretaries of food,livestock and industries departments and others attended the meeting.

