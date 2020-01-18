Chief Minister Buzdar discusses political situation with Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Matters regarding mutual interest, political situation and national affairs came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said, those who were doing criticism for the sake of criticism were not well-wisher of the country. Such elements were just carrying the agenda of personal interests. He said that objective of the PTI government was to provide relief as well as create ease in the lives of people, adding Punjab government has taken all necessary measures for stabilizing flour price as increase in flour price would not be tolerated.

Flour was available in abundant quantity in the market at the fixed price as a result of effective measures taken by the Punjab government, said the Chief Minister, adding action has also been taken against the officers of the food department for showing negligence in this regard.

He said "No one would be allowed to create hurdle in the journey of development of the province." SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan said that under the leadership of Chief Minister, the Punjab government has taken timely measures for ensuring availability of flour at fixed price in the province. She lauded the efforts of the government made in this regard.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister was working in the province in an effective manner. She said "PTI team is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as revolutionary measures for public service have been taken." The Punjab government in a short span of time, has made record legislation, she expressed.

Dr Firdous said that the narrative of the Opposition had badly been exposed and political orphans were now outfrom the politics.