UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Buzdar Discusses Political Situation With Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:33 PM

Chief Minister Buzdar discusses political situation with Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Matters regarding mutual interest, political situation and national affairs came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said, those who were doing criticism for the sake of criticism were not well-wisher of the country. Such elements were just carrying the agenda of personal interests. He said that objective of the PTI government was to provide relief as well as create ease in the lives of people, adding Punjab government has taken all necessary measures for stabilizing flour price as increase in flour price would not be tolerated.

Flour was available in abundant quantity in the market at the fixed price as a result of effective measures taken by the Punjab government, said the Chief Minister, adding action has also been taken against the officers of the food department for showing negligence in this regard.

He said "No one would be allowed to create hurdle in the journey of development of the province." SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan said that under the leadership of Chief Minister, the Punjab government has taken timely measures for ensuring availability of flour at fixed price in the province. She lauded the efforts of the government made in this regard.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister was working in the province in an effective manner. She said "PTI team is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as revolutionary measures for public service have been taken." The Punjab government in a short span of time, has made record legislation, she expressed.

Dr Firdous said that the narrative of the Opposition had badly been exposed and political orphans were now outfrom the politics.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Price Market All Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Advertisement of media houses to be stopped for no ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Better Not to Get Back to Indefinite Te ..

1 minute ago

AJK's Neelum, Leepa valleys and Haveli district de ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiris fully alive to Indian designs: AJK Presi ..

1 minute ago

Golf: Abu Dhabi scores

8 minutes ago

Froome in full training, gunning for fifth Tour de ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.