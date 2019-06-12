UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Buzdar Hails PM's Address To Nation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:52 PM

Chief Minister Buzdar hails PM's address to nation

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar hailing the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said it was the voice of whole nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar hailing the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said it was the voice of whole nation.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan vigorously represented the aspirations of people as they wanted elimination of corruption as well as strict accountability of the corrupt.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the corrupt had incurred irreparable losses to the country and they would not be let escape from accountability.

He said that the struggle of PTI against corruption was proving meaningful.

"We appreciate commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan for standing tall and strong in the struggle against the corruption," he added.

