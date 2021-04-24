Chief Minister Buzdar inaugurates development projects in DG Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated 18 projects worth 1.2 billion rupees and laid foundation of six new schemes worth Rs 1.3 billion in Taunsa Sharif.

He visited Darg, an area of Baluchistan, Phagla, and Vahua of tehsil Koh-e-Sulaiman and tehsil Taunsa Sharif Dera Ghazi Khan.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Shah Suleiman Stadium, sports Gymnasium and Pannahgah whereas Rescue-1122 Centers for Fazila Kach and Barthi. The CM also inaugurated Border Military Police Station for Hangoon Kuch, Fazila Kach, Mubarki and Barthi.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated Kamal Park, City Park and food Godown Park, installation of tuff tiles in Union Council Boher, Makooldona, roads from Kalma Chowk to Sanghar and from Kalma Chowk to Mohalla Sheikhanwala, road from Indus Highway to Basti Hadmar, Basti Bait Ashraf Road.

The Chief Minister inaugurated sewerage and tuff tile in Kharar Buzdar Union Council Mubaraki, Metal Road Fazila Kach Dostlani Market and sewerage and tuff tile road in Sardar Kalat Union Council Barthi.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated Mines and Minerals Dispensaries at Daaher, Galki and Salaar Band. He laid the foundation stone of 17 km long from Chowkiwala to Atomic Energy dual carriage way road.

Moreover, he also laid the foundation stone of 5 km long Indus High school Road from Indus High Kot Mor to Tain via Basti Laghari Jarlagari Road, from Indus Highway Naari South to Langerwali Road.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Rest House in Taunsa Sharif and a Social Security Hospital in Chowkiwala. He also announced to set up Taunsa University at Rs 2 billion.

He said that the Sangher Bridge project had been approved and this project will cost Rs. 580 million. The contract for Lalu Daira Shah embankment had been awarded. He asserted that sewerage system would be improved in Taunsa Sharif city at a cost of Rs. 620 million.

New cement factory would be established in Shadan Lund and the dualization of Mangrotha to Saakar road had been approved at a cost of Rs. 370 million.

He said a livestock farm would be set up at a cost of Rs. 240 million while the project of installation of streetlights would be completed soon. He said that 107 different power supply schemes would be completed in two months.

The Chief Minister said that project of Shorkot, Layyah, Taunsa Sharif, Chowkiwala, Barthi, Chhapar Baluchistan Road was being reviewed and the estimated cost of this project was Rs 29 billion.

He said that 132 KW grid was also being set up in Barthi. Indus Highway road from Ramak to Kashmoor would be repaired and a library will also be set up in Taunsa Sharif city, he said and added that 43 kanals of land of Parrao had been allotted for the welfare oriented works besides beatification of Taunsa Sharif. He said 8 almonries would be set up in district and 3 in Taunsa Sharif.

The Chief Minister approved the posts in Police, education and Health, Livestock and Social Welfare as well as other departments in DG Khan. Recruitment had been approved for 329 posts in Baluch Levy and 145 posts in Border Military Police.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, after visiting Phagla a tribal area of D.

G. Khan, went to Vahua and inaugurated various projects for public welfare.

He inaugurated Rescue 1122 Center and Police Station in Vahua and a Rescue 1122 Satellite Center for Tibi Qaisrani. The CM also inaugurated different projects of construction and repair of roads as well as tuff tile project in Vahua at a sum of Rs. 120 million.

He also laid the foundation stone of 12 development schemes worth over Rs. 1 billion for the people of Vahua. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Construction and Repair Project of various Vahua roads, including construction of Kot Qaisrani to Vahua via Jhok Budhu and Latra Road, Kathgarh to Vahua via Koher, construction and repair of Vahua to Natqani Road and Mithaywali to Indus Highway Road.

Buzdar also laid the foundation stone of the Mithaywali water supply scheme and a family park in Vahua, Kung Nullah Project and cricket Stadium at Kot Qaisrani. He also laid the foundation stone of construction and repair of Indus Highway Natqani Road, Kot Mor to Baharawali Road besides 3 schemes of local government. He also laid the foundation stone of almonry in Vahua.

Usman Buzdar said that areas like Vahua were badly neglected in the past and the people of area were deprived from basic amenities. Solid measures were being taken for the first time for the development of remote and backward areas.

He also visited Phaghla a tribal area of D.G. Khan where he inaugurated the construction work of 48 km long Metal Road from Mithwaan to Chaterota at a cost of Rs. 390 million.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the phase-1 of project of 21 km long Koher to Phula Road. This project had been completed at a sum of Rs. 350 million.

Usman Buzdar also announced to provide Rescue 1122 motorbike service in Mithwaan, setting up of Agriculture Field Office and 8 Civil Veterinary Dispensaries in the tribal area. He also announced the facility of NADRA van for the people of Phaghla so that their NIC can be provided at their doorsteps.

He further stated that facilities including mobile Veterinary Dispensary, Satellite Center and 3g coverage would be provided in Phaghla.

He said that provision of electricity in Bajal and Phaghla would be ensured and Phaghla High School would be upgraded. He said that Pannahgah would be set up in Darbar Ameer Shah. He further maintained that 5134 solar panels had been provided in Bairot and Mithwaan at a cost of Rs. 210 million. More solar panels would be provided in these areas, he said and added that 95 Community Development Schemes had been completed at a cost of Rs. 60 million. The Primary healthcare center and police station had been completely converted to the solar energy. Approval of setting up of Border Military Police Station Shamtala had been given. Modern Nadra Centers were being established in Barthi and Fazila, the CM said and added that Land Record Centers were being set up at Qanoongo level across the province.

Recruitment would be made on 24 VA, AIT, Watchman posts, he added.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the progress on the supply of electricity to the area by MEPCO.