Chief Minister Buzdar Inaugurates Police Mobile App To Facilitate Masses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:49 AM

Chief Minister Buzdar inaugurates Police mobile App to facilitate masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday inaugurated the Police online App to facilitate the masses for getting online information about various services.

During visit to Commissioner office, CM Usman Buzdar said that through the App the masses would be able to search the location of the nearest police station besides getting information about the traffic situation on city roads.

The App will also enable the citizens to know law and order situation before buying or renting a house in any area, he said.

He said Tahaffuz centre for transgender had been established in Rawalpindi to protect the rights of the transgender community and directed the authorities to take up and resolve cases particularly where the transgender community members are facing discrimination.

Buzdar said that govt is utilizing all resources for the welfare of police personnel, adding that 10,000 new cops would be recruited to fill the vacant seats and to improve the law and order situation.

He informed that 45 new police stations would be set up across the Punjab while land has been allotted for the construction of building of 101 police stations.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum called on Chief Minister at Commissioner Office. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief organizer Saifullah Niazi, senior vice president Arshad Dad and other party officials were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, CM said PTI led government has taken revolutionary steps for the improvement of health sector and outdated healthcare system of the past is being improved according to the aspirations of the people.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, doctors and paramedics have been playing a leading role as 'frontline soldiers' while serving humanity against the deadly virus and their role is being recognised at every level, CM said.

Officials of Insaf Doctors Forum informed about the problems of hospitals and health professionals, CM assured that their problems will be solved on priority basis.

