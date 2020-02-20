UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Buzdar Paying Special Focus On Development Schemes: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on development project of the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on development project of the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review development work on the ongoing projects here on Thursday, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that provincial government taking different measures for facilitation of the masses.

He directed officers concerned to ensure in time completion of the development projects and added that there would be no compromise on quality of material.

He said that the completed projects must be handed over to concerned departments.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman informed deputy commissioner that 102 development schemes have been approved under annual development program while 251 under municipal services program out of which work has been started at 92 schemes of municipal service programme.

The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to start work on remaining development schemes as soon as possible.

