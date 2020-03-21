UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Buzdar Paying Special Focus On Development Of DG Khan: Chief Minister's Advisor

Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:36 PM





MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister's advisor on Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi said that CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on development of Dera Ghazi Khan.

In a meeting held here on Saturday to review progress on ongoing development projects alongwith Commissioner Nasim Sadiq, he said that funds were being released for various development projects. He said that all development projects would be completed in time to facilitate local people of this area.

He said that street lights of Manika canal, tree plantation, green belts and others were continued in DH Khan.

Patafi added that provincial government striving hard round the clock to ensure best facilities for masses.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner DG Khan division, Nasim Sadiq said that public issues were being resolved on top priority. He said that development projects were being initiated after a comprehensive consensus between administration and local politicians.

