Chief Minister Buzdar To Visit Sialkot On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:31 PM

Chief Minister Buzdar to visit Sialkot on Sunday

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit here on August 9, Sunday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit here on August 9, Sunday.

The CM will launch tree plantation campaign in Sialkot district in a special ceremony to be held near Sambrial.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq stated this while talking to the media here on Friday.

He said that 100,000 saplings would be planted in the district during the tree plantation drive.

More Stories From Pakistan

