Chief Minister Calls Cabinet Meeting On Sept 14
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 35th cabinet meeting on Sept 14 at his office to ponder over 28-point agenda.
Ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting.