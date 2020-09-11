UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Calls Cabinet Meeting On Sept 14

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:23 PM

Chief Minister calls cabinet meeting on Sept 14

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 35th cabinet meeting on Sept 14 at his office to ponder over 28-point agenda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 35th cabinet meeting on Sept 14 at his office to ponder over 28-point agenda.

Ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting.

