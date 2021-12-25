UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Calls For Promotion Of Shooting Sports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 06:52 PM

Chief Minister calls for promotion of shooting sports

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the shooting was a great military sport and different organizations have to make it popular by sponsoring its players

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the shooting was a great military sport and different organizations have to make it popular by sponsoring its players.

He announced a Rs10 million grant for the promotion of shooting sports under the Pakistan Navy.

This he said on Saturday while delivering his presidential speech at the opening ceremony of 6th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Shooting Championship 2021.

The enthusiasm of the participants as well as the energy in the atmosphere is inspiring and uplifting, the CM said and hoped that the contestants would wholeheartedly put their best effort in the striking shooting event.

"I am certain that this will mark another step towards the perennial tradition of promoting good marksmanship that is carried across the fabric of service," he said.

Shah said that there was no shortage of proficient shooters in Pakistan. "Participation of more than 350 competitors from 10 renowned teams of the country is a loud example of the popularity of the traditional military sport," he said adding, "our men, women and the youth not only possess the desired talent and potential to represent Pakistan at all levels, but also to become the finest international players of this game.

" Murad Ali Shah said that the participation of Pakistani shooters in the Olympics and the procurement of the 2nd position in recent CISM 2021 games was a testimony of the admirable shooting skills our players possess.

He encouraged the shooters to participate in such events with full zeal and passion and to win more medals for this country.

The CM urged the NRAP member organizations, provinces, other government organizations like WAPDA, PIA, Pakistan Railways, philanthropists, private companies and entrepreneurs to sponsor as well as participate in the game of shooting to promote and support emerging players.

He announced Rs10 million for promotion of shooting sports.

The chief minister also visited the 50-meter and 100-meter shooting range and amid claps shot at different targets successfully and declared the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship open.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Chief Minister Pakistan Navy Sports WAPDA Women Murad Ali Shah Olympics Event All From Government Best PIA Million

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif announces her new film ‘Merry Chris ..

Katrina Kaif announces her new film ‘Merry Christmas’

20 minutes ago
 JI Chief regrets over poor civil state of Karachi

JI Chief regrets over poor civil state of Karachi

41 minutes ago
 PM announces new party structure for PTI

PM announces new party structure for PTI

45 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah cuts Christmas ..

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah cuts Christmas cake

18 seconds ago
 Christmas celebrated in Bahawalpur, functions held ..

Christmas celebrated in Bahawalpur, functions held at churches

19 seconds ago
 Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.