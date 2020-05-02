UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Calls National Assembly Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:34 PM

Chief Minister calls National Assembly Speaker

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday and inquired after his health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday and inquired after his health.

During the telephonic conservation, CM inquired about the well-being of Speaker's son and daughter, saida handout issued here. Usman Buzdar prayed for speedy recovery of Asad Qaiser and his family.

Speaker National Assembly thanked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar for his kind concern.

