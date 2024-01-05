Open Menu

Chief Minister Calls On Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Chief Minister calls on governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed public welfare projects, improvement in police stations, facilitation centres, zoos and financial matters during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also informed the Chief Minister about the financial and administrative problems faced by the public sector universities of the Punjab due to lack of attention during the previous government's tenure spanned over almost four years.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman appreciated the performance of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team for the speedy completion of public welfare projects.

He also congratulated the Chief Minister Punjab on the up-gradation of Punjab Institute of Cardiology. He said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's efforts in a short period of time, especially in the health sector, are exemplary. The Governor Punjab said that the issue of smog in Lahore is extraordinary, and extraordinary measures are needed to tackle this issue.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi told the Governor Punjab that first ever experiment of inducing artificial rainfall has been conducted successfully, while the second artificial rainfall would be employed again this month to further reduce smog levels in Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said other measures, including banning smoke emitting vehicles to solve the smog problem, will also be seen shortly.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Vehicles Government Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

1 hour ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

1 hour ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

1 hour ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

1 hour ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

1 hour ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

2 hours ago
ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

2 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

2 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

2 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

1 hour ago
 Policemen showing bravery during Tank terrorist at ..

Policemen showing bravery during Tank terrorist attack honoured

1 hour ago
 RTA takes action against vehicles without document ..

RTA takes action against vehicles without documents, fines imposed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan