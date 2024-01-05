Chief Minister calls on governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed public welfare projects, improvement in police stations, facilitation centres, zoos and financial matters during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also informed the Chief Minister about the financial and administrative problems faced by the public sector universities of the Punjab due to lack of attention during the previous government's tenure spanned over almost four years.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman appreciated the performance of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team for the speedy completion of public welfare projects.

He also congratulated the Chief Minister Punjab on the up-gradation of Punjab Institute of Cardiology. He said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's efforts in a short period of time, especially in the health sector, are exemplary. The Governor Punjab said that the issue of smog in Lahore is extraordinary, and extraordinary measures are needed to tackle this issue.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi told the Governor Punjab that first ever experiment of inducing artificial rainfall has been conducted successfully, while the second artificial rainfall would be employed again this month to further reduce smog levels in Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said other measures, including banning smoke emitting vehicles to solve the smog problem, will also be seen shortly.