Chief Minister Calls On KP Governor, Discuss Pace Of Developmental Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:02 PM

Chief Minister calls on KP Governor, discuss pace of developmental projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan called on KP Governor Shah Farman here Wednesday at Governor House and exchanged views relating to well being of the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan called on KP Governor Shah Farman here Wednesday at Governor House and exchanged views relating to well being of the people.

They also discussed pace of progress on ongoing projects in Constituencies PK-70 and 71.

Speaking on the occasion, KP governor desired to complete all ongoing schemes launched during term of previous provincial government.

It was decided that all the projects under implementation especially Uch canal besides electrification, installation of tube wells and roads construction schemes would be completed as the priority projects of the provincial government development plan.

