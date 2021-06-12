UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Calls Parliamentary Party Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 07:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called a meeting of provincial parliamentary party on Sunday, June 13.

The CM will preside over the meeting while provincial ministers and members of the Punjab Assembly will participate in it.

The parliamentary party will be briefed about important features of the budget of the fiscal year 2021-22 and also decide strategy regarding budget meeting of the Punjab Assembly.

