Chief Minister calls senior journalist, inquires after health of corona infected son

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday called senior journalist and former President of Peshawar Press Club Muhammad Riaz to inquire after health of his son, Aimal Khan who contracted coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday called senior journalist and former President of Peshawar Press Club Muhammad Riaz to inquire after health of his son, Aimal Khan who contracted coronavirus infection.

The chief minister expressed his well wishes for ailing son of Muhammad Riaz, said a news release issued here by CM Secretariat.

He also offered prayers for early recovery of Aimal Khan from corona infection.

Talking to the chief minister, Muhammad Riaz informed him that whole family has quarantined themselves after finding results of Aimal.

He said the remaining members of the family had also conducted tests their results were awaited.

It merits to mention here that Aimal Khan was serving as Media Officer at Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP.