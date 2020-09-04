UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Cancels Meetings To Inspect City Situation After Rain

Chief Minister cancels meetings to inspect city situation after rain

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar cancelled his routine meetings on Friday to inspect the city situation after heavy rain, and visited different parts of Lahore without any protocol

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar cancelled his routine meetings on Friday to inspect the city situation after heavy rain, and visited different parts of Lahore without any protocol.

He also inspected an underground water storage facility at Lawrence Road and said that water disposal should be completed at the earliest. He expressed satisfaction that rainwater was being stored in an underground water storage facility and announced that more underground water storage facilities would be established in Lahore to solve the water disposal issue permanently.

He also ordered for utilising all available resources and asked the administration as well as the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) staff to personally monitor disposal of water.

The administrative officers and WASA officials should remain in the field until completion of job and traffic police should actively work for smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.

Various teams were busy in disposal of water and the whole process was being monitored as well.

Usman Buzdar said he was well aware of the difficulties faced by the citizens due to heavy rains and was standing with them.

The disposal of water should be ensured at the earliest and citizens' difficulty should be resolved without any delay, the CM ordered.

