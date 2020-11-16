Chief Minister chairs 37th provincial cabinet meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 37th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office on Monday.

The meeting approved amendments and reinforcement of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Act, 2014.

The number of members would be increased from 23 to 27 and tehsil level committees would also be constituted. Approval was also granted to upgrade Emerson College Multan to the level of a university and Children's Hospital and Institute of Child Health Lahore as the University of Child Health along with the approval of the proposed draft of the University of the Child Health. The school of postgraduate nursing, school of allied medical sciences and paediatrics school will be established under the university.

Change of Names of government-run colleges was approved after phasing out of BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes as BA and MA programmes would be stopped from first January 2021 and no new admissions would be entertained. The degree college would be renamed as an associate degree college, the postgraduate college would be changed to graduate college and postgraduate college will be utilized for M.Phil purposes.

The meeting approved the amendment in section 14-A of the code of criminal procedure as well as the draft of Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Rules, 2019 for registration of organization managing accommodation under section 20-A. The decision to withdraw section 14-A of the code of criminal procedure was approved as well. Amendment in Punjab Motor Vehicles Transaction Licenses Rules, 2015 was approved.

The security fee to be charged from the unauthorized dealer with more than 10-year business experience would be equivalent to the authorized car dealer for registration. While unauthorized dealers with less than 10-year market experience would be charged double security fees compared to authorized dealers.

The meeting also decided to bring the localities outside rating areas along national, provincial highways and motorways under property tax net under Punjab Finance Act, 2019 in addition to agricultural properties. Transfer of 28-Kanal Auqaf land in Sialkot to the army was approved.

The meeting reviewed the Local Government Land Use Plan Rules, 2020 and directed to constitute a committee for a fresh review of land use plan rules. The terms and conditions of contract appointment of Abdul Sattar as chairman/member Punjab Labour Appellate Tribunal-II Multan were approved.

The CM directed the ministers and secretaries to ensure their attendance in celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week.

The meeting endorsed the decisions of September 21 and October 6, 2020 cabinet meetings, 41st, 42nd and 43rd meetings of standing committees for finance and development and 33rd, 34th and 35th meetings of the standing committee for legislation.

Fateha was also offered for the departed soul of the brother of Auqaf Minister Syed-ul-Hassan Shah.

Ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and others attended the meeting.