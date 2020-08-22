UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Chairs Apex Committee Meeting To Review Security Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:52 PM

Chief Minister chairs apex committee meeting to review security measures

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a special meeting of the apex committee at his office here on Saturday to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a special meeting of the apex committee at his office here on Saturday to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The CM directed that implementation of coronavirus SOPs be ensured for congregations and processions and added that foolproof security arrangements would be made for masajid, imam bargahs and other worship places. Implementation of code of conduct be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram and observation of coronavirus SOPs be ensured as well, he said.

Precaution was very much necessary to completely overcome coronavirus, he continued.

The use of face masks during congregations be ensured as any violation could cause re-spread of the virus, he said.

The CM directed to remove encroachments on the routes of processions along with the implementation of rule of law in the province in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that every possible step would be taken for the promotion of religious harmony and eradication of sectarianism.

He directed that action be taken against the elements involved in spreading sectarianism through social media.

The services of Pakistan Army would also be obtained for ensuring law and order in Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was briefed by health, home departments and experts.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, GOC 10 Division Maj. Gen. Aniq ur Rahman, DG Rangers Maj. Gen. Amir Majeed and other military officials attended the meeting.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police, secretaries of specialized healthcare, information and higher education departments, Prof. Mian Muhammad Awais, Prof. Dr Saira Afzal and others also attended the meeting.

