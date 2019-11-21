Chief Minister chairs BOG meeting of Heritage Foundation

A meeting of Board of Governor (BOG) of the Punjab Heritage Foundation was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday

Usman Buzdar was the first chief minister who presided over the BoG meeting of Punjab Heritage Foundation after 14 year.

The meeting reviewed measures to rehabilitate the historical heritage of the province.

The chief minister said that special measures were being taken for the restoration of historic buildings in Punjab as this was neglected by the previous governments.

He said that the incumbent government had endeavoured to restore the heritage of the province.

The chief minister directed to evolve a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of heritage and final recommendations should immediately be submitted in this regard.

He gave approval of recruitment on approved vacant posts of the archeology department and said that immediate steps should be taken in this regard.

It was decided to restructure the BoG and the meeting gave the approval to include experts and philanthropists from the private sector.

The chief minister directed that meeting of the BoG would be held every month whereas the meeting of the executive committee set up under the chief secretary would be held fortnightly.

Secretary Archeology and Tourism briefed the meeting about measures taken for the rehabilitation of heritage.

Minister Archeology and Tourism Taimoor Khan Bhatti, members of the provincial assembly Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani, Firdous Rahna, the chief secretary, the secretary finance and others attended the meeting.