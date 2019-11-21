UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Chairs BOG Meeting Of Heritage Foundation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:42 PM

Chief Minister chairs BOG meeting of Heritage Foundation

A meeting of Board of Governor (BOG) of the Punjab Heritage Foundation was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of board of Governor (BOG) of the Punjab Heritage Foundation was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday.

Usman Buzdar was the first chief minister who presided over the BoG meeting of Punjab Heritage Foundation after 14 year.

The meeting reviewed measures to rehabilitate the historical heritage of the province.

The chief minister said that special measures were being taken for the restoration of historic buildings in Punjab as this was neglected by the previous governments.

He said that the incumbent government had endeavoured to restore the heritage of the province.

The chief minister directed to evolve a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of heritage and final recommendations should immediately be submitted in this regard.

He gave approval of recruitment on approved vacant posts of the archeology department and said that immediate steps should be taken in this regard.

It was decided to restructure the BoG and the meeting gave the approval to include experts and philanthropists from the private sector.

The chief minister directed that meeting of the BoG would be held every month whereas the meeting of the executive committee set up under the chief secretary would be held fortnightly.

Secretary Archeology and Tourism briefed the meeting about measures taken for the rehabilitation of heritage.

Minister Archeology and Tourism Taimoor Khan Bhatti, members of the provincial assembly Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani, Firdous Rahna, the chief secretary, the secretary finance and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Governor Punjab Provincial Assembly From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

57 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 21 Nov 2019

4 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister denies having any links with ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh High Court Bar Association organizes Mehfil- ..

4 minutes ago

Growers demand Sindh govt to notify sugarcane pric ..

4 minutes ago

Real Madrid winger Vazquez breaks toe in dumbbell ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.