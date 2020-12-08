Chief Minister chairs cabinet meeting, approves establishment of 5 cement plants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ):The 38th cabinet meeting, held with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, approved 28-point agenda including setting up of five new cement plants worth around Rs 200 billion.

No objection certificates for the plants were issued by the departments concerned within 90 days, while work had also been initiated on 11 more applications and the CM directed the authorities concerned to complete formalities within the stipulated time period. The establishment of new plants would help meet domestic needs of the commodity besides creating new job opportunities.

The cabinet approved an aid package for areas affected by rain, flood and sleet and millions of rupees would be distributed among the affectees in the second and third phase of the package.

It also approved waiving imposition of an additional fee on late registration of vehicles from April 1, 2020 to October 2020, due to lockdown. Applications can be submitted by January 15, 2021, as the CM asked the cabinet committee to hold a fresh review of matters relating to re-registration of motor vehicles under Section 30 of Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

The cabinet approved the online admission system and allowed the Higher Education Department to enter into an agreement with the Bank of Punjab for free online college admissions.

The CM said that local teachers would be recruited in hard areas' school to meet their shortage.

The meeting endorsed the decisions of the cabinet committee for privatisation and allowed transfer of 697 pieces of land of the privatisation board to divisional commissioners for auction. Approval was granted to convert Rs 10 billion temporarily loan of Punjab government for 1,263-megawatt RLNG power plant in Trimmu area of Jhang district into sponsor support and further allowed the energy department to sign an agreement with the banking consortium.

The cabinet approved declaring wildlife parks of Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Loi Bher (Rawalpindi) and Bansra Galli (Murree) as zoological gardens and further decided to develop children and family parks in Shahdara along with transfer of 70-kanal land for the purpose.

The Women Hostel Authority Bill, 2020 was also approved for monitoring and issuance of licences to private hostels.

Meanwhile, recommendations of resource mobilisation committee for revision of the transport department fee would be reviewed and the cabinet standing committee for legislation would submit its final recommendations.

Amendments to the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation & Management) Rules, 1974 and Punjab Urial Conservation, Protection and Trophy Hunting (Committees) Rules, 2016 were approved, along with the approval of payment mechanism of sugar imported by the TCP.

The CM ordered for constituting a line departments' committee for ensuring ample stock of essential items in future. The committee would propose necessary steps for availability or import of such items.

Federal government's recommendations about imposing a windfall tax on natural gas and crude oil under petroleum policy, 2012 were accorded approval and the cabinet decided to implement a new apprenticeship act in place of Apprenticeship Ordinance, 1962 whereas recruitment on 1142 educators' posts in DG Khan was approved along with forwarding of the forensic audit report of Auqaf Department for 2015-18 to the departmental audit committee. The committee would present the report before the cabinet standing committee for finance and development after review.

The meeting endorsed the decisions made with regard to legislation over Ruet-e-Hilal Bill, 2019 and approved the appointment of Prof Dr Shaukat Pervaiz as Rector University of Faisalabad. Appointment of Prof Dr Syed-ul-Hassan Chishti as VC University of Sialkot, amendments to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2014 and annual report of Punjab Commission on the Status of Women was also approved.

The cabinet approved 4-week long mandatory 30th MCMC training of provincial civil service officers at NSPP. The meeting endorsed the decisions made in the 37th cabinet meeting, 44th and 45th meetings of cabinet standing committee for finance and development and the decisions made in 36th, 37th, 38th and 39th meetings of cabinet standing committee for legislation.