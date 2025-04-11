Open Menu

Chief Minister Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Approves Development Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Chief Minister chairs cabinet meeting, approves development initiatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presided over the 30th provincial cabinet meeting on Thursday, approving several key decisions aimed at improving education, healthcare, infrastructure, and governance across the province.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Infirmation, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the meeting, attended by cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, and senior officials, focused on wide-ranging reforms.

In the education sector, the cabinet approved funds for free textbooks and school bags for government school students while directing authorities to develop a strategy for enrolling out-of-school children. Parent-Teacher Councils saw their annual budget increased to Rs7 billion to enhance school management.

Significant healthcare initiatives were approved, including free organ transplants and cochlear implants under the Health Card program, with plans to expand coverage for drug rehabilitation services.

The cabinet also greenlit rules for regulated medicinal cannabis use for therapeutic and industrial purposes.

Infrastructure development featured prominently, with approvals for the Peshawar Ring Road extension and a new water supply scheme from Mohmand Dam to address Peshawar's drinking water needs.

The meeting also sanctioned Rs3.6 billion for sanitation machinery across 132 tehsils and introduced apprenticeship rules to boost youth employability.

Other decisions included increased funding for madrassas, a new housing scheme for government employees, and the merger of inspection teams to improve governance efficiency.

