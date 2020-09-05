Chief Minister chairs meeting, approves Rawalpindi Ring Road project

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday chaired the 4th meeting of public-private partnership (PPP) policy and monitoring board, which approved starting Rawalpindi Ring Road project under the PPP mode with a cost of Rs50 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday chaired the 4th meeting of public-private partnership (PPP) policy and monitoring board, which approved starting Rawalpindi Ring Road project under the PPP mode with a cost of Rs50 billion.

Matters related to projects, started under the public-private partnership mode, were reviewed in the meeting, which also gave approval for appointment of a transaction adviser for 10 other projects and endorsed the decisions made in the 3rd meeting.

Secretary Board and member PPP cell Dr Farrukh Naveed briefed the meeting about the PPP mode projects.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that promises made with the people of Rawalpindi would be fulfilled. He expressed the hope that the Ring Road project would solve the traffic problems besides boosting economic activities. He said that there should be no delay in the timeline and necessary matters should be expedited adding that the government would provide full support in this regard.

He also ordered for minimising the processing time, adding that the PPP mode projects should be on-ground without any delay. A suitable mechanism should be devised for starting the PPP mode projects while giving due attention to the legal aspects.

He said that the Punjab government would start construction work on the Sheikhupura-Gujranwala Road in the next few days. Public-private partnership mode should be encouraged for the construction of hospitals in future and a comprehensive business model be devised for the said purpose, he said and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in best service delivery in the health sector.

Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Advisor to CM Dr Salman Shah, Mian Shafi Muhammad MPA, chief secretary, chairman P&D, SMBR and secretaries attended the meeting. Commissioner Rawalpindi and DG RDA participated through video link.