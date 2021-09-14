UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chairs Meeting Of Energy Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:39 PM

Chief Minister chairs meeting of energy projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday approved 10-year business plan for funding of energy projects run by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday approved 10-year business plan for funding of energy projects run by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

He was chairing a high-level meeting of Energy and Power Department held here. The chief minister was given detailed briefing on overall performance and achievements the department.

He was informed that eight hydel projects and five solar energy projects having generation capacity of 161 MW and 3.12 MW were completed and seven hydel projects having capacity of 332 MW were under construction in the province.

Similarly, seven solar projects with 43 MW capacity would be ready in near future to meet power requirement of the province.

It was informed that 356 mini-micro hydel projects were in construction stage while 266 projects were completed and made operational. Under the second phase, total 672 mini hydel projects would be constructed.

The meeting was informed that so far solarization of 2323 mosques were completed and solar energy provided to 3500 schools.

The chief minister directed to chalk-out a plan for the operationalization of mini-micro hydel projects and work should be started on the second phase of mini projects.

He also directed to take step for the construction of solar grid stations in merged districts and finalize preparations for launching ceremony of Balakot Hydel project.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Balakot Mini

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

55 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago
 AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Comm ..

AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Committee meeting

2 hours ago
 DPO inspects seven police stations

DPO inspects seven police stations

52 seconds ago
 AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists ..

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists on ADX Second Market

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.