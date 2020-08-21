Chief Minister chairs meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen

A special meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A special meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that the month of Muharram-ul-Haram reminds about the immortal sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), adding that the reverence of this month, required unity among the Muslims.

"I thank the Ulema for their cooperation rendered during the campaign against coronavirus and the role of Ittehad Bain-ul- Muslimeen Committee has been admirable for maintaining harmony in the province,"he said.

The CM said that the law and order situation was satisfactory due to the governmental steps, cooperation rendered by Ulema and the positive role of the mass media. Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee was a representative forum of all schools of thought and such committees were also functional at the level of district, tehsil, union council and village, he said.

The world had appreciated observance of corona-related SOPs in Ramazan and following of corona-SOPs would also be observed during Muharram-ul-Haram, he said.

He added that implementation on the practicable recommendations of the Ulema would be ensured.

A foolproof security plan had been devised for Muharram-ul-Haram and the Punjab government would ensure complete implementation of the plan for the protection of congregations and processions, the CM said.

He said that administration and security agencies would maintain close coordination with each other and senior police and administrative officers would personally monitor all the processions. Similarly, the law banning weapons, loudspeakers, wall-chalking and airing and publication of sectarian material would be strictly implemented.

The situation required unusual steps and collective efforts were needed to foil the conspiracies of the enemy, he added.

The participants extended their felicitations to the government for completing two years and added the PTI government had completed two years with wisdom. The Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance for not recognizing Israel and added the PTI government had projected the sentiments of the Muslims in a real manner.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat asserted that no one would be allowed to hatch any conspiracy against law and order.

Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said that sectarian harmony would not only be maintained but would also be further promoted.

The meeting was attended by leading Ulema and scholars of all schools of thought, heads of the Quran board and Muttahida Ulema Board.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Dogar, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, the chief secretary, IG Police and ACS (Home) also attended the meeting.