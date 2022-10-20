UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chairs Meeting Of Lahore Division's Assembly Members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting of the assembly members of the Lahore Division was held at the Chief Minister's Office under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi discussed various suggestions with the assembly members for solving the problems of their Constituencies.

The CM assured the implementation of the recommendations and workable proposals of the members of the assembly for the development projects.

The government was committed to serve the people by resolving their problems, he said, adding, the repair and maintenance of link roads would be completed on priority.

He said that measures would be taken for the upgradation and improvement of THQ hospitals and trauma centers would also be built for immediate medical assistance to the injured in accidents on the connecting roads.

The CM also directed to extend the speedo bus route to Wafaqi Colony.

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, Khurram Virk, Karamat Khokhar, members of national and provincial assemblies, commissioner Lahore, deputy commissioners, Police and other officers attended the meeting.

