Chief Minister chairs meeting of Provincial Task Force on corona, reviews implementation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday chaired a meeting of Provincial Task Force on corona and reviewed the latest corona situation across the province as well as the implementation status of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the provincial government for various sectors to ease up the lockdown.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on various suggestions and options to devise future course of action in this regard.

Besides Provincial Ministers Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shoukat Yousafzai and Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant high-ups attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the existing capacity of public sector hospitals with special focus on Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) with regard to deal the corona cases.

Various measures to enhance the capacity of these hospitals were discussed in detail and the numbers of important decisions were taken to this effect.

It was decided to issue a uniform policy guideline to all the MTIs of the province to deal with corona cases and to give timelines to these MTIs for enhancing their capacities.

It was also decided to improve and strengthen coordination and working relation between the health department and all the MTIs to ensure the implementation of the provincial government's COVID-19 policy in its letter and spirit.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to ensure the provision of the required resources to the MTIs for enhancing their capacities and to devise a workable plan to enhance the capacity of Districts and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals as well.

He further directed the relevant quarters to convene a special meeting on next Monday to review the progress on the capacity enhancement of the MTIs with regard to corona cases.

The forum was briefed about the existing facilities including Ventilators, High Dependency Units, Isolation Units etc.

spared for corona patients in all the public sectors hospitals of the province.

The meeting informed about the on ground situation of implementation of SOPs and social distancing measures. While expressing dissatisfaction on the implementation status of SOPs in some of the sectors, the forum stressed the need of getting the SOPs strictly implemented.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to close down all those premises where SOPs were not being implemented.

Regarding the opening of tourism sector of the province, the forum was informed that in the light of decision made in the last meeting of National Coordination Committee, SOPs have been finalized for opening the tourism sector, however, it was not yet been opened for tourists.

The chair directed the concerned quarters to make a workable plan to get the SOPs implemented and to carry out a public awareness campaign regarding the SOPs before formally opening the tourist spots.

The meeting was also informed that SOPs were being finalized to open inter divisional transport in the province whereas SOPs have been finalized for opening inter provincial transport, however, it would be opened in consultation with the other provinces.

About opening of Air Transport, it was updated that international flights to Peshawar have been restored and as per the schedule issued by Civil Aviation Authority, Peshawar Airport would receive 48 international flights per week.

The Chief Minister said that the safe return of the overseas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stranded in the gulf countries due to corona pandemic was the top priority of both the provincial and Federal governments adding that result oriented steps were being taken to this effect.

He said that special flights had been arranged to airlift the dead bodies of those who lost their lives abroad.

The forum highly appreciated the role of Civil Administration, Police and Pak Army in getting the SOPs implemented.

Mahmood Khan said that the role of Pak Army in assisting the Civil Administration in dealing with the corona situation had been highly appreciable.