A meeting of MNAs and MPAs of Rawalpindi Division was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office to discuss suggestions about the resolution of people's problems and the constituency-related developmental schemes

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that specific areas would be zoned for housing and green and brown areas. The development projects of Rawalpindi Division should be completed without delay and different roads including that of Adiala and Chakri areas should also be repaired. Similarly, the repair of inter-district link roads and suburban roads of Rawalpindi Division should be completed, he directed.

The CM ordered legal action against illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi Division and an in-principle decision was taken to prepare the master plan of Rawalpindi.

The CM ordered that the recruitment process should be started soon to functionalise Rawalpindi Urology Institute and wardens be deputed to resolve traffic problems.

Alongside this, he added that Rescue 1122 centres should be established on main roads and in remote areas to facilitate the needy. Similarly, hospitals and educational projects should be completed on a priority, he stressed and asked the deputy commissioners to visit the hospitals and monitor the supply of free medicines.

The vacant teachers' posts should be filled under the school-based policy, he added. Besides the installation of tube wells, construction of the Dadocha Dam should also be started soon to supply water in Rawalpindi and other districts, he said and directed to ensure the supply of items to the prisoners in the jails at discounted rates.

Provincial Ministers Raja Muhammad Basharat, Yasir Humayun, members of assembly Maj (r) Tahir Sadiq, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Rashid Shafiq, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum, Yawar Abbas Bukhari, commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO, DCs, DPOs and others attended the meeting.