Chief Minister Chairs Meeting Of Special Economic Zone Authority Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:24 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired 3rd meeting of Special Economic Zone Authority Punjab at his office here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired 3rd meeting of Special Economic Zone Authority Punjab at his office here.

The meeting approved adoption of different steps to expedite industrialisation process in the province.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a special economic zone in Lahore in the private sector and the chief minister said the SEZ would be established on 231 acres of land, while the foundation stone of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park project would be laid in the next month.

The meeting also approved giving status of a special economic zone to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad that would consist of over 4,000 acres of land to create around 2.5 lakh employment opportunities.

The meeting also decided to give the status of special economic zone to an industrial estate in Bahawalpur, which would be established at an area of 483 acres adding that industrialisation process would be expedited in southern Punjab.

Establishment of a special economic zone on an area of 238 acres was also permitted in Mianwali district in private sector.

The chief minister said that special economic zones were being established in Punjab and special incentives would be offered to the investors to strengthen the economy and to promote job opportunities.

He also ordered for disposing of matters relating to establishment of SEZs without any delay. Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, advisor Dr Salman Shah, MPAs, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem, authority members Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Tanvir Ashraf Kaira, LCCI President, provincial secretaries, PBIT officials and others attended the meeting.

