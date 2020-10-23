Chief Minister chairs meeting on Hafeez Centre fire

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review steps for rehabilitation of affectees of Hafeez Centre fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review steps for rehabilitation of affectees of Hafeez Centre fire.

The CM directed that a mechanism should be devised in three days, adding that the government would take steps for compensation of losses.

"Our sympathies are with traders and they will not be left alone" he assured.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, the secretary finance, secretary information and deputy commissioner attended the meeting.