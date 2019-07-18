Chief Minister chairs meeting on industries department

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting on the industries department at his office, wherein it was decided that special bazaars would be established and indigenous industries would be promoted under the department in different cities for providing employment opportunities to the eligible persons.

The chief minister said that identical stalls would be set up at the special bazaars by doing away with the archaic handcart culture. Joy-lands will also be established for the visiting children at special bazaars, he added.

He said that new industrial policy would prove a game-changer initiative for promotion of industries as employment opportunities would be available to more than 15 lakh skilled workers within the next few years.

He said that the establishment of special economic zones would also helpful in promoting local industry and added that a new technical syllabus was being introduced on the pattern of German and Swedish models. Every student will be given an opportunity of online training in different industries after completing the technical education, he added.

He said that the establishment of industrial estates in Wazirabad and Gujranwala would help provide more employment opportunities to the local workers, adding that the Punjab business registration portal had been set up to facilitate the trader community.

Principal Secretary to CM, secretaries of industries and information departments and other officials attended meeting.