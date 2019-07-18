UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Chairs Meeting On Industries Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:31 PM

Chief Minister chairs meeting on industries department

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting on the industries department at his office, wherein it was decided that special bazaars would be established and indigenous industries would be promoted under the department in different cities for providing employment opportunities to the eligible persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting on the industries department at his office, wherein it was decided that special bazaars would be established and indigenous industries would be promoted under the department in different cities for providing employment opportunities to the eligible persons.

The chief minister said that identical stalls would be set up at the special bazaars by doing away with the archaic handcart culture. Joy-lands will also be established for the visiting children at special bazaars, he added.

He said that new industrial policy would prove a game-changer initiative for promotion of industries as employment opportunities would be available to more than 15 lakh skilled workers within the next few years.

He said that the establishment of special economic zones would also helpful in promoting local industry and added that a new technical syllabus was being introduced on the pattern of German and Swedish models. Every student will be given an opportunity of online training in different industries after completing the technical education, he added.

He said that the establishment of industrial estates in Wazirabad and Gujranwala would help provide more employment opportunities to the local workers, adding that the Punjab business registration portal had been set up to facilitate the trader community.

Principal Secretary to CM, secretaries of industries and information departments and other officials attended meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Education Punjab German Student Gujranwala Wazirabad Industry Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to India meets with Minister of Sta ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Ministerial Extraordinary Meeting: Secretary G ..

37 minutes ago

Khanewal to be made model district, says Minister

10 seconds ago

Old woman hit to death in Sialkot

12 seconds ago

Interior Minister denies any political victimizati ..

15 seconds ago

NATO Leak Good Opportunity for EU to Discuss Ratio ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.