Chief Minister Chairs Meeting, Reviews Preventive Measures For Coronavirus, Locust Attack, Malaria

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:06 PM

Chief Minister chairs meeting, reviews preventive measures for coronavirus, locust attack, malaria

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Friday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed issues related to preventive measures for coronavirus, locust attack and malaria across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Friday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed issues related to preventive measures for coronavirus, locust attack and malaria across the province.

The meeting was attended by various sectors of officials including the Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, and Balochistan Command and Operations Center where they briefed the meeting on precaution steps against the coronavirus and locust in respective areas of the province.

It was decided to include government employees in the category of martyrs who died while performing their duties and to give martyrs package to their families. The meeting also announced to provide financial incentives for doctors, paramedics staff, and security personnel of Sheikh Zayed and Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital. It was also decided to pay one or three months of basic salaries to paramedic staff including doctors, and security personnel as according to the nature of their duty.

The meeting also discussed the non-cooperation of the people and non-implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The meeting expressed their concerns about increase of the deadly virus in the province.

The Health Department was directed to take measures to launch of Smart OPD in government run hospitals.

Briefing the meeting, it was informed that the number of people infected with coronavirus in the province was reached to 3928 so far and blood plasma will be obtained voluntarily from those who recovered from coronavirus.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that coronavirus could be defeated only through implementation of precautionary measures, adding that the awareness campaign would be initiated regarding preventive steps, treatment and information of food among people through media.

He said the effective implementation of malaria control program would be ensured across the province while Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners could conduct malaria control spray in order to protect people from such diseases in the respective areas.

