Chief Minister chairs meeting to fix sugarcane price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday chaired a meeting at the CM office for fixing the minimum price of sugarcane besides reviewing the start of the crushing season.

The meeting decided to fix the minimum price of sugarcane at Rs.200 per maund. The meeting also gave approval in principle to start crushing season in southern Punjab districts from Nov 10 and Nov 15 in rest of the districts.

The CM while addressing the meeting said that like previous year, rights of sugarcane growers would be protected this year and no one would be allowed to exploit the cultivators.

Sugarcane farmers would be paid full reward of the hard work, he added. Previous government exploited farmers by not increasing the price of sugarcane in their tenure, he said and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was a farmer-friendly government in the true sense.

Punjab Chief Secretary and other officers concerned were present in the meeting.