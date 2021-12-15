UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Daanish Schools Performance

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review Daanish Schools performance

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools and Centers of Excellence Authority at his office to review its performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools and Centers of Excellence Authority at his office to review its performance.

Talking on the occasion, the CM expressed the satisfaction that 4 Daanish Schools have been converted to solar energy in toto.

He approved additional funds for providing free students uniforms while giving in-principle approval to raise teachers' salaries according to the decision of the Punjab government.

Permission was also granted to start the internship programme along with recruitment on the administrative posts. Visits to tourist spots would be arranged for students along with awards for best performers.

Similarly, special rooms and canteens would be set up for boarding students' meetings with the parents.

The CM directed early completion of Daanish Schools in Taunsa, Bhakar, Mankera and Kot Qaisrani adding that funds be released for completion of ongoing projects.

Permission was being granted to admit students' siblings in Daanish Schools, he said and directed to early complete centers for excellence in Chakwal and Pir Mehal.

Punjab is credited to have Asia's largest boarding institution, he maintained.

The new Daanish school would be started in Tandlianwala in a few weeks, he said. The DSA's performance was a guiding light for others as it has performed well under vice-chairperson Sumera Ahmed, concluded the CM.

The meeting was told that food was daily supplied to 30,000 students by the Punjab government in Daanish Schools. Day scholars were being admitted and 96,000 saplings were planted in Daanish Schools while 40,000 students took part in annual sports in Mianwali.

Representatives of SED, finance and P&D departments, former MPA Maj (retd) Abdul Rehman Rana and MD DSA attended the meeting while Provincial Minister Murad Raas participated through video link.

