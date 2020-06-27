Chief Minister chairs meeting to review departments' performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed anger over the performance of line departments with regard to controlling price-hike, overcoming hoarding, monsoon planning and provision of services to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the chief minister strictly admonished the officials for failing to take timely steps and made it clear that departments will have to perform as any procrastination was intolerable.

He directed the line departments to take prior steps for the solution of public problems, adding that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. Strict action would be taken against the responsible over negligence, he warned.

The CM directed that planning for the solution of problems arising due to monsoon season should be made and public representatives be included in consultation as well. He also directed the Special Branch to submit a comprehensive report about the province-wise availability of medicines and antiseptic liquid.

A report should also be submitted about the preparedness of the Wasa and possible problems, due to flood and rains, should also be identified well in advance, he said and continued that the Wasa as well as municipal corporations, should ensure that people may not face any difficulty.

The CM made it clear that the increase in rates of medicines and essential items was unacceptable and directed that effective action be initiated against hoarders.

A foolproof mechanism be devised for the accountability of those involved in price-hike, he asserted.

The CM termed the deplorable situation of Wasa in Faisalabad and directed to rectify sewerage on court orders within 20 days.

He directed to ensure availability of corona related medicines at fixed rates and further directed that their rates be displayed outside every pharmacy.

The secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare told the meeting that stocks of corona related medicines and the raw material was available in abundance and continued supply of medicines had been ensured at eight pharmacies in big districts and four pharmacies in small districts.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal,the chief secretary, IG police and others attended the meeting.