UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Departments' Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:01 AM

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review departments' performance

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed anger over the performance of line departments with regard to controlling price-hike, overcoming hoarding, monsoon planning and provision of services to the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed anger over the performance of line departments with regard to controlling price-hike, overcoming hoarding, monsoon planning and provision of services to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the chief minister strictly admonished the officials for failing to take timely steps and made it clear that departments will have to perform as any procrastination was intolerable.

He directed the line departments to take prior steps for the solution of public problems, adding that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. Strict action would be taken against the responsible over negligence, he warned.

The CM directed that planning for the solution of problems arising due to monsoon season should be made and public representatives be included in consultation as well. He also directed the Special Branch to submit a comprehensive report about the province-wise availability of medicines and antiseptic liquid.

A report should also be submitted about the preparedness of the Wasa and possible problems, due to flood and rains, should also be identified well in advance, he said and continued that the Wasa as well as municipal corporations, should ensure that people may not face any difficulty.

The CM made it clear that the increase in rates of medicines and essential items was unacceptable and directed that effective action be initiated against hoarders.

A foolproof mechanism be devised for the accountability of those involved in price-hike, he asserted.

The CM termed the deplorable situation of Wasa in Faisalabad and directed to rectify sewerage on court orders within 20 days.

He directed to ensure availability of corona related medicines at fixed rates and further directed that their rates be displayed outside every pharmacy.

The secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare told the meeting that stocks of corona related medicines and the raw material was available in abundance and continued supply of medicines had been ensured at eight pharmacies in big districts and four pharmacies in small districts.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal,the chief secretary, IG police and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Punjab Flood May Stocks Court Rains Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

4 hours ago

Acclaimed Russian director given suspended sentenc ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.