Chief Minister chairs meeting to review katchi abadis regularization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review proposals for the regularization of katchi abadis.

SMBR briefed about the regularization of katchi abadis.

Chief Secretary, BOR member and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed that the cabinet standing commission for legislation should submit comprehensive recommendations after a detailed review.

The recommendations will be presented before the provincial cabinet for a final decision and all legal requirements will be fulfilled, he added.