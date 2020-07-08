UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Law & Order Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:03 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at civil secretariat here on Tuesday to review the law and order situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at civil secretariat here on Tuesday to review the law and order situation in the province.

ACS (Home) briefed about the overall law and order situation to the chair.

The meeting decided that activities of the elements involved in sectarianism would be strictly contained and entry and exit points of the province would be rigorously monitored.

It was also decided that the ban on collection of funds or donations by banned organizations and their facilitators would be strictly implemented.

The CM directed the participants to take every possible step for the protection of life and property of the people, adding that legal action be initiated against violators of the law. Action would be initiated against the criminals showing zero tolerance, he warned and directed that coordination between Federal and provincial line departments should be made more effective.

Meanwhile, every possible step would also be taken against the elements involved in spreading hate material on social media sites, he added.

Usman Buzdar further directed to take indiscriminate action against the elements involved in sectarianism.

He told that NGOs' audit had been completed and Punjab Charity Commission was constituted and a portal was also developed for online registration.

The strategic board will be activated in the Home Department, he added.

He also appreciated the performance of the Home Department, CTD, police and concerned agencies.

The meeting was told that no sectarian incident had occurred in Punjab from February 2017 till to date.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, IG Police and other high officials attended the meeting.

