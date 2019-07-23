Chief Minister chairs meeting to review performance of Lahore Development Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presided over a meeting at his office, in which performance of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and progress made on different ongoing schemes was reviewed.

The CM gave approval to recruitment on vacant posts of engineering and technical staff and directed that vacant technical staff posts should be filled only in case of urgent need.

The meeting decided to construct a flyover to solve the traffic-jam problem at Shahkam Chowk besides early start of road extension project from Defence Road to Labour Colony Shahkam Chowk.

The CM further directed for early completion of repair work at different city roads and added that the LDA and the district administration should ensure it in their respective jurisdiction.

He said that underpasses should be renovated and given the look in accordance with the Names attributed to them.

Complete automation of the LDA was also decided to ensure organisational transparency and Usman Buzdar said that people should be given maximum facilities by using the latest technology.

He said that sports complexes' construction projects in Lahore should be completed and steps be taken by identifying priorities.

He said that another IT tower will be constructed in the old vegetable market adjacent to Arfa Karim IT Tower adding that nitty-gritty of the scheme should be settled as soon as possible.

He also directed to rectify the out of order street lights and assured that maximum facilities will be provided to the citizens of the provincial metropolis.

Usman Buzdar said that new water supply and sewerage schemes will also be started in Lahore and observed that LDA will have to take a lead to provide best service delivery to the citizens. DG LDA gave a briefing about the performance and schemes of the Lahore Development Authority.

Vice-Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, Chairman PITB, DGLDA and head of SMU attended the meeting.