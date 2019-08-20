Chief Minister chairs meeting to review PITB performance

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting here on Tuesday in which performance, progress made on different programmes and future roadmap of Punjab Information Technology Board (PTIB) was reviewed in detail

Addressing the meeting, he said that promotion of information and communication technologies (ICT) in different sectors would bring ease in the lives of people, adding that the ICT would be utilised to develop the outdated system on modern lines.

The Punjab province would be developed as an IT hub and every possible effort would be made in this regard. He opined that the adoption of e-governance and e-service delivery was the need of the hour.

He said that every public complaint lodged through the Chief Minister's Complaint Centre (0800-02345) should be timely disposed of.

The meeting decided to construct another IT park adjacent to Arfa Software Technology Park and planned to lay the foundation stone by the end of this year. It was further decided to introduce a computerised application for promotion of tourism. This application will contain all necessary information and other details about tourist-spots in the province.

Usman Buzdar said that as many as 31 services were being provided to the people at 10 khidmat centres, and keeping in view their utility, it has been decided to establish new khidmat centres in 27 districts of the province.

Meanwhile, regional tech incubation centres would be established in nine divisions under Punjab Innovate Programme, he said. The chief minister maintained that e-payment gateway programme would help the citizens to pay their taxes and other dues online.

A smart monitoring system has also been devised and planning, funding and implementation of development projects would be possible through it, he said adding that the record of employees of 42 Punjab government departments was also being digitised.

The chief minister was briefed that 47,000 complaints, out of a total of 50,626 lodged through CM Complaint Centre have been redressed.

Provincial Minister Yasir Humayun, Chairman P&D, Chairman PITB, secretaries of higher education and finance departments and others attended the meeting.