Chief Minister chairs meeting to review provincial ADP progress

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday chaired a meeting at his office to review progress on provincial Annual Development Program (ADP) as well as other financial matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday chaired a meeting at his office to review progress on provincial Annual Development Program (ADP) as well as other financial matters.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, chief secretary, secretary finance, secretary P&D, secretary C&W and other officials.

The CM directed to achieve the target fixed for increasing provincial resources and added that solid steps should be taken in this regard so that people could be provided more facilities through revenue generation.

The CM also sought a comprehensive plan for reforms in Punjab pension fund and directed that best utilization of Punjab pension fund should be ensured for payment of pensions. The officials concerned should provide the plan next week, he added and directed to review the issuance of Punjab bonds. A committee was constituted to formulate recommendations with regard to issuance of Punjab bonds and this committee would present its proposals.

The CM directed that ADP funded projects should be completed in time as it would ensure correct utilization of resources while enabling the people to benefit from the development schemes. He directed that public welfare projects should be completed without delay and the pace of work be accelerated on development and welfare oriented schemes.

Similarly, he said that water supply schemes along with health and education projects should be completed on a priority. The Punjab government believed in delivery, and achievement of targets within timeline was the responsibility of concerned departments, he said. The CM asked the departments to ensure timely and correct utilization of released funds. Along with it, increase in growth and investment should also be promoted through private sector, he said and added that a target of balanced regional growth should be ensured through development strategy.