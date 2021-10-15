UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Roads Infrastructure Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:28 PM

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review roads infrastructure projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Punjab House, Islamabad to review projects relating to the repair and maintenance of roads infrastructure in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Punjab House, Islamabad to review projects relating to the repair and maintenance of roads infrastructure in the province.

NHA Chairman, Chairman P&D, Secretary C&W and others attended the meeting, said a hand out issued here on Friday.

A report about highways' maintenance was presented before the participants and progress on the 415-KM long Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road project was reviewed.

The CM was briefed about the repair and expansion of the 129-KM long Balkasar-Mianwali patch and the 286-KM long Mianwali-Muzaffargarh portion.

The CM expressed satisfaction that roads and highways were being improved and upgraded in the province.

He said the projects would ease the movement of the people adding that the projects should be timely completed to facilitate the commuters.

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Punjab Road Progress Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travelers Nov 8 ..

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travelers Nov 8

2 minutes ago
 US Has Candid, Direct Information Sharing With Rus ..

US Has Candid, Direct Information Sharing With Russia on Cybersecurity - White H ..

2 minutes ago
 FDA Delays Decision on Moderna Vaccine for Adolesc ..

FDA Delays Decision on Moderna Vaccine for Adolescents Over Myocarditis Effect - ..

9 minutes ago
 WHO Calls for Global Investment in Hand Hygiene in ..

WHO Calls for Global Investment in Hand Hygiene in Underdeveloped Countries

9 minutes ago
 PTI govt to enhance performance this year: Sh Rash ..

PTI govt to enhance performance this year: Sh Rasheed

9 minutes ago
 People must follow life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) fo ..

People must follow life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for success: Lahore High Court C ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.