Chief Minister chairs meeting to review roads infrastructure projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Punjab House, Islamabad to review projects relating to the repair and maintenance of roads infrastructure in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Punjab House, Islamabad to review projects relating to the repair and maintenance of roads infrastructure in the province.

NHA Chairman, Chairman P&D, Secretary C&W and others attended the meeting, said a hand out issued here on Friday.

A report about highways' maintenance was presented before the participants and progress on the 415-KM long Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road project was reviewed.

The CM was briefed about the repair and expansion of the 129-KM long Balkasar-Mianwali patch and the 286-KM long Mianwali-Muzaffargarh portion.

The CM expressed satisfaction that roads and highways were being improved and upgraded in the province.

He said the projects would ease the movement of the people adding that the projects should be timely completed to facilitate the commuters.