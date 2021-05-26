UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Water Reserves, Availability

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:14 AM

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review water reserves, availability

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review water reserves and availability of the water in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review water reserves and availability of the water in the province.

Provincial ministers Mohsin Khan Leghari, Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, secretaries of Irrigation and Agriculture departments and others attended the meeting. A detailed briefing was given about the prevailing water situation in the province, said a handout issued here.

The meeting regretted point-scoring by Sindh province and expressed its concern over water shortage in Punjab. The CM stressed that Sindh's objection about the provision of more water to Punjab was inaccurate, adding that water was continuously supplied to Sindh at the time of sowing of crops there and when crops were being sown in Punjab, objection being raised by Sindh was preposterous.

Punjab could divert its water share to any canal according to the need and tested gauges had also been placed in Punjab to compile water data, he said.

On the other side, the CM pointed out that there was no verified record of the collection of water data in Sindh. Making water a political issue was against the national interest as water shortage was a technical issue that could be resolved through the constitution of joint teams of IRSA, Punjab and Sindh, the CM suggested.

He pointed out that Sindh earlier agreed to install the telemetry system but refused afterwards. He asserted that the Sindh government was quoting wrong data on the issue of water and due to the mismanagement of the Sindh government, water was still being released to the ocean from Kotri downstream.

He added the Punjab government had sent a letter to IRSA to depute inspectors for ensuring correct reporting about water. How could the issue of water shortage in Karachi be linked with Punjab as it had always taken care of every other province as an elder brother, the CM emphasized and suggested that politics over water issue was improper.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Agriculture Kotri Mohsin Khan From Government Share Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

2 hours ago

PDM involved in immature, dirty politics for polit ..

22 seconds ago

Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.