Chief Minister chairs OPC meeting to review its performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) was held with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair at the CM Office here on Saturday, to review the overall performance of the Commission.

The meeting gave approval in principle to establish the OPC in southern Punjab. Buzdar said that setting up of OPC would provide relief to the people of the area.

The meeting also decided to open the OPC desks at all e-Khidmat Marakaz in different districts of the province to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis at the grass-roots level. The meeting also gave approval for amendments to the OPC Act 2014 while the final approval for the amendments to the Act would be given by the Punjab cabinet.

The CM said that advisory councils should be formed at the earliest as per rules and regulations. He said that people having good repute should be included in the councils besides appointing members to the districts committees according to the rules and regulations.

He said that the matter of giving allowances to employees of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab should be sent to the Cabinet Committee for Finance & Development.

Moreover, he said that the case of recruitment on the vacant posts in the OPC should be re-submitted.

The CM ordered for speedy disposal of pending cases of overseas Pakistanis. He said that overseas Pakistanis are our asset as their services for strengthening of national economy could not be ignored.

He asserted that the Punjab government would safeguard the rights of overseas Pakistanis and ensure protection of their properties in Pakistan.

The CM was briefed that the Commission had resolved 12,532 complaints so far while action was being taken on pending cases. Properties worth billions of rupees had been got vacated.

Advocate General Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Inspector General Punjab, Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Waseem Akhtar, MPAs Omar Tanveer Butt, Khayal Ahmed Castro, Shahina Karim, Chairman Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary Home, other members of the Commission and concerned Officers were also present on this occasion. Senior members of the board of Revenue attended the meeting via video link.