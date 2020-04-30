Chief Minister chairs provincial cabinet meeting

The 29th meeting of the provincial cabinet, which held here under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday, approved the allocation of two per cent seats for minorities for admission in public sector higher educational institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The 29th meeting of the provincial cabinet, which held here under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday, approved the allocation of two per cent seats for minorities for admission in public sector higher educational institutions.

The decision has been taken under the 'Punjab Minority Empowerment Package'. It also gave in-principle approval to 'LDA Land Use Rules 2019' and amendment in 'LDA Private Housing Schemes Rules 2014' besides constituting a committee to review matters about LDA's private housing schemes. This committee will take further steps in the light of recommendations of the provincial ministers.

The cabinet has imposed a ban on unnecessary expenditures along with the release of new supplementary grants to ensure strict financial discipline. However, payment of salaries and pensions will be continued as per routine.

Approval of amendment in TORs of cabinet standing committee for the legislation was approved to grant additional powers to it.

One year extension in service contract of the provincial ombudsman was given approval and direction was also issued to give final shape to the matters about the appointment of member (technical) of Punjab Environmental Tribunal, Lahore. Cabinet also approved 'Alternate Dispute Resolution Act 2019' and 'Accreditation Authority and Framing of Alternate Dispute Resolution Rules 2020'.

Meanwhile, a ministerial committee was constituted to examine setting up a 100-bed hospital in the old building of the food department in Multan.

The meeting also endorsed minutes of 28th meeting of the Punjab cabinet along with the approval of decisions made in the 29th, 30th and 31st meetings of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development.

Similarly, the decisions made in the special meetings of cabinet standing committee on finance and development held on February 27, March 10, March 19 and March 28th were also endorsed besides approval of decisions made in the 22nd meeting of the cabinet standing committee on legislation.

The CM welcomed Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik to cabinet meeting and reiterated that journey of public service would be continued and no one would be allowed to interrupt it. He added that a zero-tolerance policy against corruption would be continued. "I will move forward along with the whole team and will go to every extent to ensure good governance," he said.

The service delivery would be further improved for facilitating the people, he said. He asked the government machinery to resolve public problems on a priority and added that good performers would be encouraged. The government machinery should proactively perform to deal with the prevailing challenges and the PTI-led government was standing with the people in these difficult circumstances, he assured.

"All will have to perform their duties and wheat procurement target would be achieved," he said. He emphasized that farmers' interest would be protected and operation would be continued against hoarders. He said that Rs25 billion had been released for dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

The CM said that deduction made in the salaries of doctors and other health professionals in the head of the coronavirus fund would be returned and they would be paid full salary,a dding that instructions had been issued to the health department in this regard.

Doctors and other staff, engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients, would get an additional salary from the month of April and this additional payment would be given to them till the overcoming this pandemic, he added.

The meeting was briefed about wheat procurement and matters about coronavirus.

Ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and others attended the meeting.