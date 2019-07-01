Chief Minister chairs Punjab Cabinet meeting

A meeting of Punjab cabinet was held here on Monday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair

The meeting gave approval for the appointment of Shah Nawaz Nasir Shah as General Manager Punjab Pension Fund.

The approval of the proposed policy of flood protection works of emergency nature was also given for saving the local population, agricultural lands and gardens etc in wake of the possible threat of flood.

It was decided to change the name of cabinet sub-committee for the flood to cabinet committee for flood and in principle approval was given for the provision of necessary funds for flood protection works.

The meeting also approved proposed amendments in the draft of Punjab Witness Protection Rules and Punjab Sugar Factory Control Rules, 1950.

The meeting decided to entrust the matter of amendments in Punjab Sugar Factory (Control) Act, 1950 to provincial cabinet committee for legislative which would submit final recommendations after the review of the matter.

Amendments in TEVTA Act, 2010 were given approval and it was decided to take steps about Takht Parri and other Shamilat in Rawalpindi in accordance with the decision of Supreme Court. The decisions made in the 12th meeting of the Punjab cabinet were also endorsed.

The chief minister directed that line departments should complete their prior arrangements in wake of a possible threat of flood, adding that districts' administration would be provided resources on a priority basis. The journey of public service will be accelerated while Pakistan is moving towards its real destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he maintained.

He said that an example had been set by starting austerity from the Chief Minister's Office adding that public money would be spent on the welfare of the people as the government was the custodian of the national exchequer.

Provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants, chief secretary, IG Police, SMBR and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.