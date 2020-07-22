Chief Minister chairs Punjab cabinet meeting

The provincial cabinet which met at CM Office on Tuesday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, approved establishment of one national park over an area of 8740 acre at Kheri Murat near Fateh Jang while another at Pabbi near Kharian over 38874 acres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):The provincial cabinet which met at CM Office on Tuesday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, approved establishment of one national park over an area of 8740 acre at Kheri Murat near Fateh Jang while another at Pabbi near Kharian over 38874 acres.

The meeting decided to expand Lal Suhanra National Park Bahawalpur at an area of 162567 acres.

The meeting also approved to expand the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority to the whole of the province along with giving in-principle approval to renaming it as Walled City and Heritage Area Authority Punjab.

Probation of Offenders Amendment Act, 2020 was approved along with the approval of Punjab Payroll Act, 2020 and Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Probational Release Amendment Act, 2020. Approval in the rules and regulations of Mines and Oilfields and Mineral Development (Government Control) Act, 1948 was also given.

Similarly, signing of an MoU between Chinese city Qingdao and Faisalabad Municipal Corporation Administration was approved for bilateral exchange of delegations.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved amendments in section 6 of PEPRA Act, 2009 along with the approval of amendments in rules 12 and 59 of Punjab Procurement Rules, 2014 (Amended 2019).

The constitution of a committee under the Finance Minister for appointment of permanent President/CEO of Punjab Provincial Cooperatives Bank Ltd was given approval along with the approval of matters pertaining to the appointment of officers for local governments.

Approval of presenting the annual report of provincial ombudsman for the year 2018 before Punjab Assembly was approved along with approval of rules and regulations for the appointment of Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

The meeting also approved a draft law for tabling a resolution in the Punjab Assembly relating to Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH).

Similarly, approval was granted to scrap the requirement of 100 rupee stamp paper on sale of registered motor cars and transfer of registration under article 23 (C) of schedule 1 of Stamp Act, 1899.

The proceedings of 30th and 31st cabinet meetings were endorsed along with the approval of decisions made in the 27th meeting of the standing cabinet committee for legislation.

The CM said on the occasion that necessary reforms had been introduced in the probation and payroll system by setting up probation and parole service to improve the arrangements.

Steps taken for overcoming price-hike had yielded positive results and rates of basic food items in Punjab were still lower than other provinces.

The administration has been activated against price hike and hoarders and profiteers would not escape from the grip of the law, he concluded.